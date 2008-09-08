Today, The Chicago Tribune didn't bankrupt an airline

Sadly, Google users finding out-of-date Tribune stories nearly did. An old, no longer remotely correct report of United Airline's demise caused a sell off on Wall Street. Oops!

This much is true – today Bloomberg cited a web-based Tribune reports to that United Airlines was going bankrupt. Their stock plunged nearly 75% before sales were halted. Also true? The report was six years old and United Airlines is not going bankrupt.

Subsequently, incorrect internet rumors have blamed the wrong people for the incorrect internet rumors. The story, said to have been accidentally reposted on the Tribunes’ website, was actually excavated from the archives of the Florida Sun-Sentinel by the investment firm Income Securities Advisor, who found it via Google search. Income Securities Advisor reported the 6-year-old Sun-Sentinel version of the Tribune’s story on Bloomberg.

Google: It's so effective, it will ruin your 401(k).