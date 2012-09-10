Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers return home to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves tonight

Sep 10, 2012

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This "Man at Work" collection became the centerpiece

Sep 10, 2012

The Haggerty museum explores the concept of freedom in its latest exhibition, "Thenceforward, and Forever Free," which presents seven contemporary artists—Laylah Ali, Willie Birch, Michael Ray Charles, Gary Simmons, Elisabeth Subrin...

Sep 10, 2012

At the age of 17 Misha Siegfried studied under Minnesota bluesman Moses Oakland before moving to Milwaukee in 2002. This guitar virtuoso has since then toured with such acts as Reverend Raven & The Chain Smoking Alter Boys, Fire On Your...

Sep 10, 2012

As one would expect from the title of the Milwaukee Art Museum's summer exhibition "Posters of Paris: Toulouse-Lautrec and His Contemporaries" there is a generous sampling of Lautrec, including his first poster, <i>Moulin Rouge La...

Sep 9, 2012

