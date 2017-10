There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String Band takes a different approach, updating bluegrass with more of a rock ’n’ roll, punk and country bend. Tonight the group returns to the Turner Hall Ballroom for a release show behind its latest album, Lightning From the North .