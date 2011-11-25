.357 String Band w/ Those Poor Bastards and Trapper Schoepp and the Shades

There's no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre's strident twang. Milwaukee's .357 String Band takes a different approach, toughening up their bluegrass with washes of rough-and-tumble rock 'n' roll and punk. Sadly, the band has announced that they will be breaking up after their final shows this weekend. On a more positive note, tonight's show doubles as an album release party for openers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, the local roots-rock band whose new Run, Engine, Run , is rich with lively Tom Petty-esque rock songs and steel-guitar-kissed country stompers.