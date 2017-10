The .357 String Band’s 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom will be a homecoming of sorts for the Milwaukee punk-bluegrass band, the first time they've played locally in six months after extensive touring. Opening will be the Black Diamond Heavies, a gritty blues duo from Tennessee that the band met at a festival in Holland. Also on the bill is wild man Joe Buck Yourself, a one-man band who has played with the Legendary Shack Shakers and Hank Williams III's band.