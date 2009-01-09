Milwaukee’s 1956 gets better with age. After a couple of early releases steeped in crushingly heavy alt-rock riffs and Helmet-inspired screeds, the alt-rock trio matured in satisfying directions on their 2007 record, Saboteur, which they spent years crafting. Swapping some of their hard-rock swagger for bleary-eyed sighs, the disc almost strikes the same melancholic tone as The National’s Boxeranother album by a band that mellowed with age to great effectwhile still playing to the band’s penchant for searing, propulsive guitar riffs. 1956 does a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight with openers Nolo Contendre and Certain Stars.