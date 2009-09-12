1956 w/ Into Arcadia

Though countless bands have dissolved since this decade began, local alt-rockers 1956 have soldiered on. The Helmet-influenced three-piece will celebrate their 10th year together this Saturday at the Cactus Club, and though they're eschewing the customary anniversary gifts of tin or aluminum, they plan to give away albums to concertgoers. The band’s two full-length records, 2004’s Tonight We Kiss and 2007’s Saboteur , sound like a cross between Deftones’ hard rock and The National’s dark, brooding lyricism.