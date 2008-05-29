An experimental trio fronted by Tin Hat Trio violinist Carla Kihlstedt, 2 Foot Yard aggressively demonstrate just how versatile the violin/cello/percussion set-up can be. When this California-based trio reigns itself in, it weaves together pretty classical pop compositions, but more often they seem interested in covering any and all territory possible. Traces of bluegrass, rock, folk, jazz and traditional Bulgarian music are pounded into combustible, Fiona Apple-esque torch songs. The group does an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight.