Freestyle motocross may not be the most established off all sports, nor the most sophisticated, but the typical freestyle motocross event packs at least as many thrills as the average NASCAR race or monster truck rally. Daredevil motorcyclists compete for points by attempting dangerous stunts and jumps of up to 70-feetthe very best competitors can even throw in a back flip or two. Expect plenty of dropped jaws tonight when the 2008 Freestyle Motocross Tour comes to the Bradley Center for a 7:30 p.m. event, especially from the little ones.