For the tween-aged girl in us all, the Bradley Center hosts the 2008 Tour of Gymnastics Superstars tonight at 7 p.m., which pairs young athletes with the music of “Disney Girlz Rock 2.” World champion Shawn Johnson and nine-time world medalist Nastia Liukin are the most accomplished of the dozen-plus names of the bill, which also features hunky male competitors like Paul Hamm and Blaine Wilson, as well as live performances from KSM and Jordan Pruitt. The evening promises to be one part Olympics, one part Hannah Montana concert.