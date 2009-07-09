It sounds like the setup to a bad jokeand no doubt it will prompt a fewbut this afternoon at 1 p.m. a Buddhist priest, a Catholic priest and a rabbi will all be on hand to bless a ceremony by the veteran Milwaukee improv-comedy institution ComedySportz. They’ll be joined by Mayor Tom Barrett, who has deemed July 9 ComedySportz Day in celebration of the troupe’s 25th anniversary. The event will launch a weekend of competitive sketch comedy, with 20 ComedySportz troupes from all over the world (including one from Manchester, England) attempting to out-funny each other in the 2009 ComedySportz World Championship starting tonight at 7 p.m. Four to six sets of teams battle each other every day, leading up to a final championship match on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. Milwaukee’s first match is tonight at 9 p.m., when they face Chicago, so come ensure the team enjoys their rightful hometown advantage.