The 2009 WMSE Food Slam

Featuring food and drink from 25 local restaurants, 91.7 WMSE’s annual Food Slam returns to the Eisner Museum this year, giving local foodies the opportunity to sample the creations of some of the city’s finest establishments, including Beans & Barley, Twisted Fork and Nanakusa Japanese Restaurant. The food may be the main attraction, but the night also includes a silent auction, music provided by WMSE radio jocks Tom Wanderer and Shopkeeper Ken and, of course, the Eisner Museum itself. All proceeds benefit the college radio station.