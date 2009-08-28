237.5 Exhibit

Bay View’s beloved Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery at 2375 S. Howell Ave. closed earlier this year, but that space still hosts artwork from time to time. An exhibit this weekend, for instance, collects the work of 14 Milwaukee artists, including alums of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. All of the art on display, which includes paintings, handmade crafts and ceramics, will be priced at or below $237.50. The exhibit also runs tomorrow from 2 to 6 p.m.