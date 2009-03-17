28 Hours of Local Music

In what could be the longest, most comprehensive broadcast of Milwaukee music ever, Milwaukee’s college station WMSE 91.7 is celebrating its 28th anniversary with 28 straight hours of local music beginning at midnight today, with bands and local personalities weighing in on the history of local music throughout the day and sharing memories. Among the highlights are three hours of local R&B and soul starting at 2 p.m., and a look at Milwaukee’s under-examined rap scene with DJ Deadbeat and Alien Andre at 9 p.m. tonight.