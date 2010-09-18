Milwaukee’s ‘rock & roll nouveau’ quartet 2morrow Evr After got a nice taste of national exposure when they heard their “U Can’t Buy This” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage program on Sirius XM Radio. High on that honor, the band took time to develop and strengthen its sound, which was showcased on a six-song EP, Indivisible , released five months ago through the band’s own TEA Party Recordings. For those who enjoy ’80s hard rock without the make-up and drunken debauchery, 2morrow Evr After delivers.