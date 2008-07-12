×

After all these years, 3 Doors Down are still writingsoundtrack-ready, doom-and-gloom scorchers about matters of life-and-deathurgency. It's a profitable formula, and all their albums since their 2000 hitsingle “Kryptonite” have charted reliably. It's been a while since Staind, whoopen for 3 Doors Down at their 6:30 p.m. Marcus Amphitheater show tonight,released their signature 2001 single, but since that hit, the one-time FredDurst protégés have continued their shift away from alt-metal and toward Alicein Chains-styled buzz ball ad . Thenight's other openers Hinder, scored a No. 1 single of their own in 2006 with“Lips of an Angel,” a power ballad that would make Aerosmith jealous.