3 Doors Down w/ Theory of a Deadman

After all these years, 3 Doors Down are still writing soundtrack-ready, doom-and-gloom scorchers about matters of life-and-death urgency. It's a profitable formula, and all their albums since their 2000 debut The Better Life , which yielded the hit single "Kryptonite," have charted reliably high, including 2008's self-titled fourth album, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. Produced by veteran metal producer Howard Benson, the band's latest album Time of My Life is a good deal more guitar-heavy than its predecessor.