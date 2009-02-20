3 Penny Opera

Frequent Milwaukee stage bad guy Jeremy Welter plays the sociopathic Macheath in Off the Wall Theatre's production of the classic Kurt Weill/Bertolt Brecht musical 3Penny Opera . Welter is no stranger to villainous characters. In the recent past, he has played everyone from Renfield in Dracula and Alex in A Clockwork Orange to the title character in Hamlet. If anybody can give the impression that he could actually commit the alleged atrocities of “Mack the Knife,” it should be Welter. The play continues tonight with an 8 p.m. performance.