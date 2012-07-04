If you owned a radio during the mid-1990s, chances are you heard Nebraska-based 311 on a fairly regular basis. And that was a good thing: Mega-hits such as “Down” and “All Mixed Up,” both from the group's 1995 breakthrough self-titled album, were incessantly catchy, mixing rock, rap and reggae into a smooth blend well before such an aural combination became overdone. Two years later the band released <i>Transistor</i>; this follow-up debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard charts and went on to achieve platinum-selling status. A live record followed in 1998 and the group released another studio record (<i>Soundsystem</i>) the following year. For this Summerfest performance, expect an energetic performance that draws from this newer material without overlooking the band's greatest hits.