Two years ago, leading climatologists said our planet will face human and natural disaster if atmospheric concentrations of CO2 remained above 350 parts per million. Right now, we’re at 390 parts per million. The 350.org campaign is dedicated to lowering that number by pressuring world leaders to enact real solutions to the climate crisis at the December climate summit in Copenhagen. The 350 Part Carnival, which offers activities like bicycle tune-ups and kid-friendly games, is one of over two thousand “actions” in over 150 countries that will take place today.