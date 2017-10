38 Special’s grand (and distinctly ’80s) contribution to popular music was taking Lynyrd Skynyrd-styled Southern rock and updating with arena-rock grandiosity. Of course, the group is no longer playing the arenas they were early in the Reagan era, when their single “Caught Up In You” made them stars, but they still tour tirelesssly, and tonight they play an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.