3OH!3 and Cobra Starship

A sort of Bloodhound Gang for the skinny-jeans-and-bottle-service generation, 3OH!3 warned “never trust a ho” on their 2009 smash single “Don’t Trust Me,” a club banger that elevated the group from frat-friendly novelty band to Top 40 staples and earned them tour dates alongside the Black Eyed Peas. Tonight the group is paired with Cobra Starship, an electro-rock band that has made a like-minded bid for club crossover with their hit “Good Girls Go Bad,” which featured moonlighting “Gossip Girl” Leighton Meester. It’s a similarly rowdy and boisterous song, but it sounds like a feminist anthem compared to 3OH!3’s ho-bashing joke rap.