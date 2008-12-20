Though they play their Neil Diamond--and Tom Jones--styled lounge songs all year long, the 5 Card Studs have a particular affinity for Christmas. In fact, there only two recordings are Christmas albums. The Christmas Wishes album features the Studs covering classics like "Blue Christmas" and "Merry Christmas, Baby." North Side of the Pole, a CD EP, includes a Christmas-themed parody of Pink Floyd's "Brain Damage" and "A Few of My Favorite Drinks," a song Julie Andrews might sing if she went on a bender. With many, many specials guests (and even a horn section), the 5 Card Studs play a “Holiday Extravaganza” tonight at 8 p.m. at Shank Hall.