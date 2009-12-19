5 Card Studs w/ Johnny Sturgeon and the Baitmasters

Richard Cheese, meet your match. Milwaukee’s 5 Card Studs supersize the kitschy, faux-lounge act that Cheese popularized with their own punny, Las Vegas-styled revue, performing over-the-top, swinging covers of pop and rock songs. They put a particular emphasis on the AM Gold hits of the ’60s and ’70s, covering brass-laden hits from Engelbert Humperdink, The Spinners, Neil Diamond and, of course, Tom Jones. Their songbook has grown each year, as they’ve added more and more old favorites. At this point, the boys cover most every hit from the disco era worth covering.