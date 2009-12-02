A man stands on the seventh-story ledge of an apartment building. If the man decided to walk off the ledge, the laws of physics state that he would plummet to the sidewalk below, accelerating at a rate of roughly 9.8 meters per second squared. Most likely he would die. But instead of allowing Earth’s gravity to take hold in a plunge toward the ground, in the acclaimed comedy 7 Stories , the man gets caught up in the gravity of the lives of the many bewildering people living in the apartment building from which he intends to jump. The comedic 7 Stories has been produced a number of times since it debuted 20 years ago, and Next Act Theatre is continuing its season with a production of the play at the Off-Broadway Theatre through Dec. 13. Mark Ulrich stars as the well-dressed gentleman who is contemplating the fall.