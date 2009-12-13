A man stands on the seventh-story ledge of an apartment building. If the man decided to walk off the ledge, the laws of physics state that he would plummet to the sidewalk below, accelerating at a rate of roughly 9.8 meters per second squared. Most likely he would die. But instead of allowing Earth’s gravity to take hold in a plunge toward the ground, in the acclaimed comedy 7 Stories , the man gets caught up in the gravity of the lives of the many bewildering people living in the apartment building from which he intends to jump. Mark Ulrich stars as the well-dressed gentleman who is contemplating the fall. The play ends its run today with a final 2 p.m. performance.