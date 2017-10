Dogs take over Brady today as part of the 7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade, a four-hour event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features a costume contest, raffle prizes and an animal blessing at St. Rita’s Church, as well as the main attraction: a march down the popular shopping street at 1:30 p.m. Brady Street’s many businesses will concurrently be hosting sidewalks sales as part of its Brady Street Days promotion.