In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa, part of the Milwaukee comedy troupe Broadminded, plays Davies’ love interest, Becky Walsh. Unfortunately for Walsh, she’s the only one interested in love. Davies is distracted by a bigger dreamto get the highest score ever on “Donkey Kong.” Milwaukee Comedy Festival founder Matt Kemple plays Jesse Stackhouse, a new kid in town who turns out to be pretty good at “Donkey Kong” himself.