88 Nine's A Happy Halloween

Radio Milwaukee 88Nine and the Turner Hall Ballrooom give the costumed, music-loving masses a destination tonight with a $10 bill that pairs three dancey Milwaukee acts: the peppy electro-pop band French Horn Rebellion, boy-wonder club rapper Juiceboxxx and headliners Kings Go Forth, a prescient ensemble that feeds the demand for retro soul music and continues soul’s long tradition of male vocal harmonies. A trio of DJs rounds out this 8 p.m. bill: The Glamour’s Diamonds, Codebreaker’s Steven Hawley and 88Nine’s Tarik.