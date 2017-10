88.9 Radio Milwaukee throws another party at Moct tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. As part of their “Summer Rent Party,” a quartet of DJsincluding DJ Rock Dee and DJ Madhatterwill take turns behind the tables, while patrons vie for raffle prizes. Local designers take note: As part of the “Local Designer Search” contest, bring a model wearing one of your designs from 7-9 p.m. to compete for a chance to have your designs featured in an October runway event.