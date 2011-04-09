8th Annual Oyster Roast for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Oyster roasts are more of a southern tradition than a Midwestern one, but Milwaukee's annual benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society puts a local spin on the tradition by incorporating motorcycles and beer. Tickets to this fundraiser are $75 and include all-you-can-eat South Carolina oysters, a Cajun buffet and live music. There will also be a silent auction that includes a Florence + The Machine package, with tickets to the band's July 6 Marcus Amphitheater show with the Black Keys and a backstage meet-and-greet with the band.