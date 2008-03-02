91.7 WMSE Rockabilly Chili Contest

The official culinary fundraising event for 91.7 WMSE, the Rockabilly Chili Contest celebrates six consecutive years today at the MSOE Kern Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Aside from knowing that they’re supporting one of the city’s finest non-commercial radio stations, patrons will be able to fill up on spicy offerings from over 40 area eateries. Admission is $5, and chili samples are $1 each. Last year’s winners (Nessun Dorma and Wicked Hop for meat; Annona Bistro for vegetarian) will try to defend their respective crowns, while DJs from the station spin rockabilly, bluegrass, country and hot-rod sounds.