Though it’s difficult to consider a product as ubiquitous as beer an endangered resource, in their new documentary, 99 Bottles, a group of Milwaukee filmmakers argue that these are hard times for microbreweries, since ingredient shortages, stricter laws and numerous fees cut into the profits of small brewmasters. The Times Cinema screens the film, which compiles interviews with two dozen mostly local brewers, through Sunday, and each screening is packaged with a microbrew tasting session. Tonight’s screening is at 7 p.m.