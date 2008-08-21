Though it’s difficult to consider a product as ubiquitous as beer an endangered resource, in their new documentary, 99 Bottles, a group of Milwaukee filmmakers argue that these are hard times for microbreweries, as ingredient shortages, stricter laws and numerous fees cut into the profits of small brewmasters. Two dozen breweries were interviewed for the film, which premiers tonight at the Oriental Theater at 7 p.m., including Lakefront Brewery, the Water Street Brewery, Stonefly Brewery, Lake Louie and the New Glarus Brewing Company.