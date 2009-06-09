9mm Solution w/ Lithic and Mind Drop

There are metal bands that make concessions to commercial radio, sweetening their hooks and softening their edge to appeal to a broader audience, and then there are metal bands like Milwaukee’s 9mm Solution, whose violent, pummeling dirges refuse to make any concessions. Drawing inspiration from Fear Factory, Static X and Pantera, the group has become a favorite in local metal circles, and increasingly a go-to choice to open for touring metal acts. Tonight they top a bill of their own at Liquor Sweets, supported by the similarly heavy openers Lithic and Mind Drop.