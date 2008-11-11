Pantera singer Phil Anselmo has been mostly silent in the years following the murder of his one-time Pantera bandmate “Dimebag” Darrell, but on the first major album he released since the death, he hints at some of the pain he felt following the death of his estranged friend. No, there’s not a new Pantera album that you missed; Anselmo recorded his latest songs with his gloomy, on-again, off-again supergroup, Down, with which he’s played sporadically since the ’90s. Tragedy aside, Down’s latest album, Down III, features some of Anselmo’s sharpest, heaviest songs, and plenty of the Southern-tinged black metal that Pantera fans love. The group does an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight.