A.A. Bondy w/ Holly Miranda and Juniper Tar

A.A. Bondy’s aching folk songs conjured a younger, more romantic version of Bob Dylan and Hank Williams on Bondy’s 2007 solo debut for Fat Possum records, American Hearts , a far cry from the spiky indie-rock of his initial band, Verbena. The Alabama singer offers a richer version of American Hearts ’ naked folk on his upcoming sophomore album, When The Devil’s Loose , which is attracting strong buzz ahead of its release on Fat Possum this fall, but first he returns to Milwaukee tonight, following up on his performance last August at the Pabst Theater with Bon Iver, this time playing Club Garibaldi with touring buds Holly Miranda and Milwaukee’s beatific folk-rock ensemble Juniper Tar.