Alabama songwriter A.A. Bondy doesn’t seem to think much of his ’90s grunge band Verbena. Though the group retains a following, he dismisses it as if it were a passing, childish phase. This decade Bondy traded his electric guitar for an acoustic one, recording two albums of easy Southern folk, 2007’s American Hearts and this year’s When the Devil’s Loose . On both he sounds born again, like a man who’s finally found his calling, and fittingly he fills both discs with baptismal images of cleansing water.