For the last couple of decades, singer Aaron Neville has done double duty, continuing to tour (and occasionally record) with The Neville Brothers, a group that blended broader R&B sounds with the musical traditions of their native New Orleans, while tending to his solo career. That solo career has taken him in some unexpected directions: He charted with a trio of duets from Linda Ronstadt's 1989 album Cry Like a Rainstorm, Howl Like the Wind, earned some surprising country-radio airplay with his 1993 cover of George Jones' “The Grand Tour,” and recorded a 1994 cover of “I Fall to Pieces” with Trisha Yearwood. His latest release is 2010's I Know I've Been Changed, a gospel album that reunited him with pianist Allen Toussaint, with whom Neville has recorded on and off for more than 50 years.