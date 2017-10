Though the acoustic quartet Abalone Dots hails from a small town on the outskirts of Sweden, their music owes little debt to their homeland. Instead, the group draws from the rootsy, neo-traditional bluegrass of American acts like Nickel Creek and Alison Krauss. Their surprisingly authentic take on Americana made their 2007 debut album, From a Safe Distance , a top-selling record for RCA Sweden, attracting a wide Scandinavian audience.