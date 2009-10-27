Though the Swedish disco-pop band ABBA broke up decades ago, the ABBA brand is perhaps stronger than ever, thanks to the continued success of the ABBA musical Mamma Mia! , its movie adaptation and multiple tribute acts like ABBA Mania. Founded a decade ago in the United Kingdom, ABBA Mania was among the first of the ABBA tribute bands and one of the most lucrative, playing ABBA hits like “Winner Takes It All” and “Dancing Queen” for huge crowds around the world. Their show tonight at the Milwaukee Theatre will feature students from Hales Corners on backing vocals for a pair of songs.