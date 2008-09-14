Banjoist Abigail Washburn has made an unlikely career by fusing seemingly incompatible musical influences: rustic old-time American music and dignified, traditional Chinese folk music. The eastern influences are particularly pronounced in her work with The Sparrow Quartet, the group she shares with fellow banjoist Bela Fleck, fiddler Casey Friessen and celloist Ben Sollee. Sollee’s gentle accompaniments glue Washburn and Fleck’s plucking banjos to the more restrained, classical sensibilities of Chinese compositions. Abigail Washburn and the Sparrow Quartet play the Turner Hall Ballroom at 7:30 p.m.