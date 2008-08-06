Currently touring with 2007’s Sea Trials, produced by Dan Wilson of Semisonic, under their belts, the outwardly hard rock Chicago five-some Absentstar doesn’t seem to mind getting sentimental these days with the likes of “All is Forgotten,” and “Half Life,” both of which surprisingly, but perhaps not negatively, venture precariously close to the arena anthems of Coldplay. Thankfully though, they still manage to retain their distinctly mature, melodic fuzz rock shtick, proving that they haven’t gone entirely soft. Having already played recently to the rain-soaked crowds of Summerfest, Absentstar looks to give a more direct, headlining performance at the Rave tonight at 8 p.m.