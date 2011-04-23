Absolutely w/ Stock Options, Sunday Flood and Control

­The Milwaukee trio Absolutely isn't beholden to any lone form of punk. Instead, the group cribs generously from melodic post-hardcore, spry math-rock, combustible emo, riff-heavy stoner rock and winking grunge. That may read like a mess on paper, but the group's eagerness to follow all these sounds wherever they may lead makes their debut album, Learns to Love Mistakes, one of this year's most exhilarating punk records, local or otherwise. The band is streaming the Shane Hochstetler-produced album on its Bandcamp site in advance of a vinyl release later this spring. ­