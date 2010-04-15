AC/DC w/ Black Frog

AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back in Black remains the Australian band’s best-selling albumin fact, it’s one of the best-selling albums ever, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thrillerbut the enduring hard-rock band has lost little of its commercial potency as it enters its fourth decade. The group’s 2008 album, Black Ice , found AC/DC in fine form, earning strong reviews and emerging as one of the year’s top-selling records, despite being distributed only at Wal-Mart in the United States. On April 19, the group will release its latest album, a career-spanning compilation/movie tie-in not-so-subtly titled AC/DC: Iron Man 2 , which features hits like “Highway to Hell,” “Let There Be Rock,” “T.N.T.” and “Shoot to Thrill.” Milwaukee’s Black Frog, the house band for 102.9 The Hog, opens for these legends tonight.