Academy Award Short Film Nominees

The brief clips displayed at Sunday’s Academy Awards broadcast whet a lot of appetites for this year’s nominated live action short films. These shorts can be difficult for American audiences to see, but thankfully the Times Cinema is screening a program of all five nominees through Thursday, with a performance at 7 p.m. tonight. Among the highlights are At Night, a Danish drama about women in a cancer ward, and the year’s winner, The Mozart of Pickpockets, a vibrant French comedy about a pair of dim pickpockets who take in a deaf child.