The writer’s strike is off and the Oscars are back on. The Academy Awards are best viewed in a group setting (the better to opine on the relative merits of There Will Be Bloodand No Country For Old Men), so if you don’t have plans to host your own Oscar gathering, head to the Rosebud Cinema, which is throwing a free party beginning at 6:30 p.m. The theater will host a movie-trivia contest during commercial breaks.