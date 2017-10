Chicago’s hard-touring pop-punk band The Academy Is… have high friends in emo-y places. Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz is a fan, and the band’s latest album, 2008’s Fast Times at Barrington High , features cameos from members of Jack’s Mannequin, Metro Station and Cobra Starship, all bands the group has toured with before. For tonight’s 7 p.m. show at the Rave, though, The Academy Is… shares the bill with Mayday Parade, Set Your Goals, The Secret Handshake and You And Me At Six.