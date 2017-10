Chicago’s hard-touring pop-punk band The Academy Is… have high friends in emo-y places. Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz is a fan, and the band’s latest album, Fast Times at Barrington High, features cameos from members of Jack’s Mannequin, Metro Station and Cobra Starship, all bands the group has toured with before. For tonight’s 7 p.m. show at the Rave, though, The Academy Is… shares the bill with the similarly minded group We The Kings.