Kiss diehards might have seen Kiss when they came to play Summerfest this summer at the Marcus Amphitheater, but they didn’t see original Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley (“the Spaceman”) at that show. Frehley has sat out of Kiss reunion tours since 2002, when the group played a farewell tour that turned out not to be much of a final farewell. In the meantime, Frehley has been touring on his own, this fall releasing a new solo album, Anomaly , that thrilled Kiss diehards and earned unexpectedly strong reviews. He’ll play material from that disc tonight, no doubt, but he’ll also revisit some favorites from his time with Kiss.